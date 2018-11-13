Suns' Elie Okobo: Shipped to G League
Okobo was assigned to the Northern Arizona Suns on Tuesday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Okobo is averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 rebounds over 15.1 minutes per contest, although he'll head to the G League to get some more playing time and to work on his development. The 21-year-old was expected to bounce between the NBA and G League throughout the season, so this move doesn't come as a big surprise.
