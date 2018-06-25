Suns' Elie Okobo: Signs four-year rookie contract

Okobo signed a four-year, $6 million contract with the Suns on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Despite being a second round pick in last week's draft, the Suns felt comfortable giving Okobo two guaranteed years to start his deal, with the final two acting as team options. Still, it's a vote of confidence for Okobo, who's going to join the team right away after playing in France last year. However, Okobo's role is still fairly uncertain at this point in time. Fellow guard Elfrid Payton is currently a free agent and the Suns haven't decided on whether or not to guarantee Tyler Ulis' contract. In addition, Brandon Knight is coming back from a torn ACL, so it's questionable if he'll be his normal self right away. The Suns seem likely to bring in another point guard during free agency, but Okobo could be someone to monitor for the time being until the Suns are done making moves.