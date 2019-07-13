Okobo totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes in the Suns' 94-64 win over Team China in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

Okobo put together a solid stat line in Friday's blowout win, and he brought his scoring average up to 10.5 across four summer league games. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 18.1 minutes in 53 games as a rookie last season, but he'll have a harder time finding the court in 2019, vying for playing time with Tyler Johnson and new additions, Ricky Rubio, Jevon Carter and Ty Jerome.