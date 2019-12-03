Suns' Elie Okobo: Squeezed out of rotation
Okobo (coach's decision) didn't see the court Monday in the Suns' 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Before logging only six minutes in the Suns' previous game Nov. 29 against the Mavericks, Okobo played no fewer than 18 minutes in five consecutive contests. With both Ricky Rubio and Ty Jerome now healthy again, however, Okobo found himself outside the rotation entirely Monday. Look for this to become the status quo for Okobo, though the second-year point guard may have a better chance at resurfacing as a rotation option if the Suns decide to deploy Jerome in more of an off-ball role rather than as Rubio's direct backup.
