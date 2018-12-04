Okobo will start at point guard in Tuesday's game against the Kings, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

With Devin Booker (hamstring) out and without a timetable for a return, Okobo will be the Suns' answer at point guard for at least the near future. Okobo has seen an expanded role recently, but after scoring 19 points last Wednesday against the Clippers, the point guard's production tailed off a bit in his last two games. Regardless, as the only healthy true point guard on the roster, Okobo will see plenty of usage in Booker's absence.