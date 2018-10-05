Okobo will start at point guard for Friday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

As the Suns continue to work out the point guard situation, Okobo will get a crack at starting. Through two preseason contests, the rookie has averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 18.3 minutes.

