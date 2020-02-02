Okobo will start Sunday in Milwaukee, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okobo gets the the start at point guard for just the third time this season, with Rubio Rubio out with a sore ankle. Okobo has averaged 4.3 points on 12.2 minutes overall this season but has 8.5 points in 25.0 minutes per game in his two starts.