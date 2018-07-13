Okobo is out for Friday's summer league action against the Spurs, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Likely for rest, Okobo won't play Friday. Across four summer league tilts, the 31st overall pick has averaged 2.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.

