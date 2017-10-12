Play

Millsap recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over seven minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers.

Millsap hasn't played more than 10 minutes in a preseason game this year. The 30-year-old currently sits behind Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker on the shooting guard depth chart and will likely be stuck at the end of the bench during the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball