Millsap recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over seven minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers.

Millsap hasn't played more than 10 minutes in a preseason game this year. The 30-year-old currently sits behind Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker on the shooting guard depth chart and will likely be stuck at the end of the bench during the regular season.