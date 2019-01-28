Suns' Emanuel Terry: Impressive NBA debut
Terry tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across nine minutes Sunday in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers.
Coach Igor Kokoskov ran a three-man center rotation, with Terry entering the mix in his NBA debut and Richaun Holmes returning to the second unit following a four-game absence. It's worth noting that starting center Dragan Bender (five points, four rebounds in 13 minutes) played just five seconds in the second half, perhaps signaling that Terry may have jumped ahead of him in the pecking order. While that amounts to a positive development for Terry, both he and Bender are both likely to be excluded from the rotation entirely if top center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is cleared to play in the Suns' next contest Tuesday in San Antonio.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....