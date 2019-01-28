Terry tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across nine minutes Sunday in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers.

Coach Igor Kokoskov ran a three-man center rotation, with Terry entering the mix in his NBA debut and Richaun Holmes returning to the second unit following a four-game absence. It's worth noting that starting center Dragan Bender (five points, four rebounds in 13 minutes) played just five seconds in the second half, perhaps signaling that Terry may have jumped ahead of him in the pecking order. While that amounts to a positive development for Terry, both he and Bender are both likely to be excluded from the rotation entirely if top center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is cleared to play in the Suns' next contest Tuesday in San Antonio.