Suns' Emanuel Terry: Set to ink 10-day contract
Terry is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Terry earned himself an opportunity with the Suns after impressing following a recent trade to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In seven games since joining the Skyforce, Terry has posted averages of 15.9 points (on 61.3 percent shooting), 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks across 30.3 minutes per game. Look for him to provide front court depth for the Suns while Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (foot) work through a pair of injuries.
