Suns' Emmett Naar: To join Suns for summer league
Naar will join the Suns' summer league roster, NBL.com reports.
The Australian wrapped up his collegiate career at Saint Mary's with averages of 9.5 points, 7.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game as a senior. Naar is a career 42.2 percent shooter from three, so he carries some degree of intrigue, but it would be a surprise if he's able to crack an NBA roster any time soon.
