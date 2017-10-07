Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Eight points in Friday's start

Bledsoe went for eight points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.

The veteran saw a solid workload for the second consecutive exhibition and the knee soreness that plagued him near the end of his playing time last season appears to be a non-factor at present. Bledsoe has offered modest production through the first pair of preseason games, but given his established track record, there's no reason to question the numbers. The 27-year-old should be in line for heavy minutes at the point once again in the coming campaign, although head coach Earl Watson now knows he has a capable backup in Tyler Ulis to call upon when necessary.