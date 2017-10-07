Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Eight points in Friday's start
Bledsoe went for eight points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.
The veteran saw a solid workload for the second consecutive exhibition and the knee soreness that plagued him near the end of his playing time last season appears to be a non-factor at present. Bledsoe has offered modest production through the first pair of preseason games, but given his established track record, there's no reason to question the numbers. The 27-year-old should be in line for heavy minutes at the point once again in the coming campaign, although head coach Earl Watson now knows he has a capable backup in Tyler Ulis to call upon when necessary.
More News
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Shut down for season with knee soreness•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will sit out for rest purposes Wednesday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Provides 12 points in Saturday win•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Fights through knee ailment Thursday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will be available Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...