Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Not listed with starting lineup Wednesday
Bledsoe (coach's decision) won't start Wednesday's matchup against the Jazz and is unlikely to play after what appeared to be a public trade request this past weekend, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The relationship between Bledsoe and the Suns' organization has soured following a public trade request this past weekend, and he was already held out of Monday's game against the Kings. Interim coach Jay Triano has confirmed he'll keep the same starting lineup as Monday, which means Mike James will pick up another stint with the top unit. That all but confirms Bledsoe won't play and the general belief remains that he'll eventually be traded once the Suns find the right deal.
