Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Poor during opener Wednesday

Bledsoe recorded 15 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block but five turnovers during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wednesday's performance was a game that Bledsoe, along with the rest of the team, will probably want to soon forget. There's hardly anything to be encouraged about, except that Bledsoe took 18 shots -- an improvement over his mark of 15.7 per game last year. He also put together a quality defensive effort.