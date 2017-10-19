Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Poor during opener Wednesday
Bledsoe recorded 15 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block but five turnovers during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout loss to the Trail Blazers.
Wednesday's performance was a game that Bledsoe, along with the rest of the team, will probably want to soon forget. There's hardly anything to be encouraged about, except that Bledsoe took 18 shots -- an improvement over his mark of 15.7 per game last year. He also put together a quality defensive effort.
More News
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Struggles from field Monday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Eight points in Friday's start•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Shut down for season with knee soreness•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will sit out for rest purposes Wednesday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Provides 12 points in Saturday win•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....