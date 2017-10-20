Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Questionable with ankle sprain Friday
Bledsoe is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
It's unclear when Bledsoe suffered the injury. More updates should arrive as the team goes through pregame warmups. If he's ultimately held out or limited, Tyler Ulis will probably be the main beneficiary of his absence.
