Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Sent home from shootaround, out Monday vs. SAC

Bledsoe was sent home from the Suns' shootaround Monday morning and will not play against the Kings, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Bledsoe tweeted Sunday afternoon that he does not want to be in Phoenix, an opinion he reportedly expressed to management prior to the start of the season. The Suns responded by firing coach Earl Watson on Sunday evening, but Bledsoe remains discontented and will be inactive Monday, likely as a form of internal discipline. With the Suns already looking like one of the worst teams in the West, it's difficult to imagine the situation working itself out, and the prevailing belief is that Phoenix may have no choice but to trade Bledsoe at some point in the near future. For now, consider Bledsoe questionable on a game-to-game basis as Wednesday's home matchup with the Jazz approaches.