Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Sent home from shootaround, out Monday vs. SAC
Bledsoe was sent home from the Suns' shootaround Monday morning and will not play against the Kings, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Bledsoe tweeted Sunday afternoon that he does not want to be in Phoenix, an opinion he reportedly expressed to management prior to the start of the season. The Suns responded by firing coach Earl Watson on Sunday evening, but Bledsoe remains discontented and will be inactive Monday, likely as a form of internal discipline. With the Suns already looking like one of the worst teams in the West, it's difficult to imagine the situation working itself out, and the prevailing belief is that Phoenix may have no choice but to trade Bledsoe at some point in the near future. For now, consider Bledsoe questionable on a game-to-game basis as Wednesday's home matchup with the Jazz approaches.
More News
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will play Friday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Questionable with ankle sprain Friday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Poor during opener Wednesday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Struggles from field Monday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Eight points in Friday's start•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Shut down for season with knee soreness•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...