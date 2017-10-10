Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Struggles from field Monday

Bledsoe totaled three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 22 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason loss to the Jazz.

The veteran point guard couldn't get much going from the field but was effective setting up his teammates for scoring opportunities. Bledsoe has yet to score in double digits through three exhibitions, and he's 3-for-14 from the field over the last two. However, given his established body of work, there's little reason to believe his struggles are the product of anything more than some rust after he was shut down for the 2016-17 season in mid-March. He'll look to continue sharpening his game versus the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.