Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Struggles from field Monday
Bledsoe totaled three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 22 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason loss to the Jazz.
The veteran point guard couldn't get much going from the field but was effective setting up his teammates for scoring opportunities. Bledsoe has yet to score in double digits through three exhibitions, and he's 3-for-14 from the field over the last two. However, given his established body of work, there's little reason to believe his struggles are the product of anything more than some rust after he was shut down for the 2016-17 season in mid-March. He'll look to continue sharpening his game versus the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
More News
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Eight points in Friday's start•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Shut down for season with knee soreness•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will sit out for rest purposes Wednesday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Provides 12 points in Saturday win•
-
Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Fights through knee ailment Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...