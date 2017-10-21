Suns' Eric Bledsoe: Will play Friday

Bledsoe (ankle) will play during Friday's game against the Lakers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

There were question marks surrounding Bledsoe's status for Friday after he twisted his ankle Wednesday, but Bledsoe himself noted that he will be available against the Lakers. He had an underwhelming debut, posting 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes.

