Gordon and the Suns agreed to a deal Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Given Phoenix's current cap situation, the deal will likely be for the veteran minimum, but Gordon should play a vital reserve role for the star-laden Suns next season. The 2008 first-round pick has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, but when he's on the court, he can score in a multitude of ways. Gordon has never averaged fewer than 12.0 points per game in his 15-year career.