Gordon will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Hornets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This was the expectation for Friday, as the Suns are getting Bradley Beal back from his ankle injury. Gordon figures to have a significant role with the second unit, and he's coming off arguably the best performance of his season Wednesday versus Houston with 27 points, one assist, three blocks and seven three-pointers.