Gordon (lower leg) is questionable to play Friday against the Knicks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gordon missed Wednesday's game against Brooklyn with a calf injury, and now he might miss a second straight contest due to lower leg soreness. Jordan Goodwin might be in line to see extra minutes if Gordon is forced to sit a second consecutive game. Gordon is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 39.9 percent from three this season.