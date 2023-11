Gordon (shoulder) will play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gordon was initially tabbed probable for the contest due to left shoulder soreness but, as expected, Gordon will suit up against the T-Wolves. In four games off the bench, Gordon has averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals/blocks across 27.2 minutes.