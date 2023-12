Gordon will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Warriors,John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Bradley Beal (back) is returning for the Suns on Tuesday and will start alongside Devin Booker. Josh Okogie will start at small forward, while Chimezie Metu will start at power forward in place of Kevin Durant (ankle). Gordon is still likely to play a significant role off the bench, especially with Beal on restrictions.