Gordon (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gordon has missed back-to-back games due to a groin injury. Bradley Beal (hamstring) is expected to return from a five-game absence Saturday, so Gordon's potential absence wouldn't be as significant. Royce O'Neale has been playing well, but his playing time would presumably take a hit if both Gordon and Beal are available versus Houston.