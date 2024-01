Gordon (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against Indiana, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gordon has been held out of his team's last two games while dealing with a right wrist injury, but he could make a return Friday if he fares well in morning shootaround and warmups. Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop would likely continue to see more minutes if Gordon is ultimately unable to go.