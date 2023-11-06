Gordon produced 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-106 victory over the Pistons.

Gordon has been trusted into a larger role than initially expected given the injury woes of both Devin Booker (calf) and Bradley Beal (back), but the veteran has responded well and has delivered when called upon duty. There's no question Kevin Durant has been the Suns' main scoring weapon across the first two weeks of the season, and that is not going to change any time soon, but Gordon will remain valuable -- regardless of the format -- as long as he stays in the starting lineup. Gordon is averaging 18.0 points per game through five starts.