Gordon closed Friday's 110-89 win over the Grizzlies with 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two assists across 34 minutes.

Gordon is expected to have a secondary role in an offense led by two of the game's biggest stars, Kevin Durant (foot) and Devin Booker, but he's finding ways to make an impact with his elite shooting ability. The veteran has drained multiple threes while scoring in double digits in each of his last seven contests, and his scoring prowess, as well as his presence in the stating lineup while Bradley Beal (back) is out, has helped him stay relevant in most fantasy formats.