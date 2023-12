Gordon had 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), one assist and three blocks over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 129-113 win over the Rockets.

Gordon matched Kevin Durant with a team-high 27 points in the win, including an impressive 7-of-11 from the perimeter. He added three blocks for good measure, rewarding anyone who streamed him in or simply forgot to drop him. Until the Suns are fully healthy, Gordon should remain a viable streaming option for anyone needing a boost in three-pointers.