Gordon (knee) is expected to play against the Lakers on Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Gordon was previously carrying a questionable tag, but it sounds like the Suns will be close to full strength Tuesday with the exception of Bradley Beal (back, out). Gordon has fared really well this season, posting averages of 14.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.9 three-pointers.