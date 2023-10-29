Gordon amassed 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-104 victory over the Jazz.

Gordon scored all 21 of his points in the first half while shooting 75 percent from the floor to help the Suns race out to a 16-point lead heading into halftime. He wasn't as involved in the second half as the team stretched their lead out to 28 heading into the final frame. Gordon has started the last two games with Devin Booker sitting out with a foot injury and the former will continue to benefit from a usage perspective as long as the latter remains out.