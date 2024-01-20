Gordon provided five points (2-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 123-109 win over New Orleans.

Gordon managed just five points in 26 minutes, continuing his recent offensive struggles. He has scored fewer than six points in three of the past four games, sitting well outside the top 150 in that time. Despite a strong start to the season, Gordon has settled back into a sixth-man role with the Suns now fully healthy. At best, he should be viewed as a relatively consistent stream option for anyone needing perimeter scoring.