Gordon (wrist) is available for Friday's game versus the Pacers.

Gordon is set to return Friday after missing Phoenix's previous two contests with right wrist soreness. The veteran guard is averaging 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes across his last five appearances. Gordon will likely continue to be one of the Suns' first options off the bench in the backcourt.