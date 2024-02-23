Gordon notched 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 loss to the Mavericks.

Making his second straight start while Bradley Beal (hamstring) is sidelined, Gordon supplied his usual steady outside shooting. The veteran guard has drained at least one three-pointer in 12 straight games (four starts), averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 threes, 2.0 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes a contest while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 44.9 percent from beyond the arc.