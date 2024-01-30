Gordon finished Monday's 118-105 victory over Miami with 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes off the bench.

The veteran guard led Phoenix in scoring on the night as he topped 20 points for the first time in January. Gordon has missed four games this month with knee and wrist injuries, and his production's been erratic when he has been on the court -- through his last 11 games, he's averaging 10.5 points, 2.6 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.0 minutes a contest while shooting just 29.6 percent from beyond the arc.