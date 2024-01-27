Gordon finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 133-131 loss to Indiana.

Gordon returned from a two-game absence due to a wrist injury and led the Suns' bench in scoring Friday. It was the first time he's reached double-digit scoring since Jan. 16 against the Kings. Gordon has had a dip in production as of late and is shooting 35.9 percent from the field -- including just 26.3 percent from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts per game -- since Jan. 1.