Gordon tallied 20 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot over 18 minutes in Thursday's preseason 122-111 win over Portland.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, among others, logged more minutes than Gordon in the contest, but the veteran shooting guard nonetheless paced Phoenix in the scoring column. He did so on an uber-efficient 8-for-10 shooting line, with both his misses coming from beyond the arc. Gordon is averaging 12.3 points per game on 59.1 percent shooting from the field through three exhibition games as he competes for a role as the primary backup to Booker.