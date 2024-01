Gordon is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to right wrist soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is a new injury for Gordon, though it's possible it has had something to do with his recent struggles. Over his last five games, Gordon has been held to single-digit points four times. With Grayson Allen (knee) also questionable, the Suns may need guys like Josh Okogie and Jordan Goodwin to step up.