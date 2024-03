Gordon (groin) isn't listed on Phoenix's injury report for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gordon has missed three straight games due to a lingering groin issue, but he'll return to action Sunday. With Devin Booker (ankle) out, Gordon may slide into the starting lineup. Across 24 starts this season, Gordon has averaged 15.4 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game.