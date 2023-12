Gordon (knee) won't play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gordon was listed as questionable early on Saturday due to the knee injury, and in the end, he'll end up missing his second game of the season. This will make the team's depth on offense even thinner, as Bradley Beal (back) is out and Devin Booker (ankle) will be a game-time decision. Thus, players such as Jordan Goodwin and Saben Lee could be in line for increased roles.