Gordon (groin) will remain on the sidelines for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This will be Gordon's second straight game on the sidelines, and with both him and Bradley Beal (hamstring) inactive, Royce O'Neale could be headed for another spot start. O'Neale put up 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, six triples, two steals and a block over 37 minutes in his previous outing, so if he draws another start, he'd make sense as a streaming target. As for Gordon, his next chance to play will come Saturday, and for now, he should be considered questionable for that one.