Gordon (hip) will miss Monday's preseason contest against Portland, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Gordon was inactive for parts of Phoenix's practice Sunday, which makes Monday's absence slightly more than routine rest. His next opportunity to take the court is Thursday against the Lakers.
