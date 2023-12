Gordon (lower leg) is listed as probable to face the Wizards on Sunday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The probable tag suggests Gordon could be ready to return to action after a two-game absence, and his return would provide quite a boost for a Suns lineup that will be missing two reliable contributors in Bradley Beal (ankle) and Josh Okogie (hip). Gordon is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range.