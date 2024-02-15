Gordon amassed 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Pistons.

Gordon got the starting nod with Bradley Beal (hamstring) inactive, ending as one of four Suns players in double figures in scoring while tallying a pair of steals and blocks in a winning effort. Gordon has started in 22 games this season, posting a double-digit point total in 20 of those outings. He has now reached double figures in three of his last four contests with Phoenix.