Gordon ended Thursday's 128-115 win over the Hawks with 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench.

The veteran guard topped 20 points for the first time since Feb. 13, when he hit for 23 points against the Kings. Gordon posted a goose egg Wednesday against the Sixers, and his production has been erratic in March as he's averaging 8.6 points, 2.4 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.4 boards and 0.8 steals in 24.4 minutes a contest through eight games on the month.