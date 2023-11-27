Gordon finished with 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 victory over the Knicks.

Gordon is making the most of his expanded role on offense with Kevin Durant (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) out, and he has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances. The veteran sharpshooter will eventually regress to a complementary role once the Suns are at full strength, but he's benefiting from an uptick in usage rate of late. He's averaging 16.7 points while attempting 11.7 shots per game over his last seven appearances.