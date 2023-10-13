Gordon is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Blazers.
Gordon is set to make his first start of the preseason, and the veteran sharpshooter will get the nod with Bradley Beal (back) sidelined. Gordon should be good for around 15 to 20 minutes.
