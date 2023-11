Gordon will start Wednesday's game against Minnesota,Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gordon will end up in the starting five after battling left shoulder soreness leading up to the contest. He'll slot in on the wing alongside Grayson Allen and Kevin Durant with Bradley Beal (back) sidelined. In five games as a starter, Gordon has averaged 18.0 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds over 31.4 minutes.