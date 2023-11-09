Gordon notched two points (1-9 FG, 0-8 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 overtime win over the Bulls.

Gordon has started five of his eight appearances this season but came off the bench Wednesday in Bradley Beal's team debut after missing the start of the year with a back injury. It was a cold shooting performance from Gordon, but the good news is that he still played 25 minutes and launched eight threes. What his role will look like when Devin Booker (calf) returns remains to be seen. Gordon will likely turn into a deep-league fantasy streamer when Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant are all healthy.