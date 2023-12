Gordon won't play in Wednesday's game due to a strained calf, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Considering Gordon wasn't previously listed on the injury report, his absence was unexpected. In his place, the Suns will start Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Chimizie Metu and Jusuf Nurkic, while Jodan Goodwin and Yuta Watanabe could see more action off the bench. Gordon's next chance to play will come Friday against the Knicks.